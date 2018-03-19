TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures scheduled for NY Route 33 West

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Construction has begun on a guardrail replacement project along a portion of NY Route 33 (Kensington Expressway) .

Daily lane closures will be in place on NY Route westbound and on Humboldt Parkway southbound between NY Route 198 and Best Street, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Beginning March 26, the East Utica Street on-ramp to NY Route 33 westbound will be closed to all traffic. A posted detour will direct traffic to use the on-ramp from Best Street. The ramp closure is expected to last about three months.

The  work is weather-sensitive and will be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

