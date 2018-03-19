TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight traffic restrictions scheduled for Route 400 this weekend

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Overnight traffic restrictions are scheduled to start on a portion of NY Route 400 starting Friday for an overhead sign replacement.

The restrictions will be in place Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following morning. The NY Route 400 exit to Union Road (NY Route 277) will be closed intermittently to all traffic. When in effect, it will impact all traffic entering and exiting Route 400 in all directions.

Motorists will be directed to follow a posted detour route. This work is weather-sensitive and work will be delayed in the event of inclement weather.