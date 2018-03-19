Working moms put in about 100 hours of work a week, study finds

Nexstar Published:

CONCORD, MA (WCMH) — A study says that working moms do the equivalent of about 2.5 full-time jobs in a week.

According to WorkingMother.com, a study commissioned by Welch’s found that on average, a working mom clocks about 98 hours of work a week, with her day starting just after 6am.

“The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of,” Casey Lewis, MS, RD and Health & Nutrition Lead at Welch’s, told Yahoo! News. “Busy moms may identify with the list of ‘lifesavers’, which highlights not just a rigorous workload but a constant requirement to feed and fuel the family, week in and week out.”

The study also found that moms don’t usually finish with their work/family duties until after 8pm, which equals close to 14 hours a day.

The study surveyed 2,000 American mothers with children ranging between ages 5 and 12.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s