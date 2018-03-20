Amherst CKO Kickboxing packs a calorie burning punch

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Heavyweight 130 pound bags are what makes CKO Kickboxing on Hopkins road in Amherst unique. It’s a good way to get in a workout and burn nearly 1,200 calories.

“It’s a full total body workout. It’s high interval, intensity training and we work everything from head to toe,” said Katrina Young, CKO Kickboxing co-owner.

It’s a fat burning cardio workout that really packs a punch.

“More than 75% of the class is done on the heavy bags and we incorporate plyometrics, calisthenics and there are other different exercises in the routine,” said Young.

Co-owners Katrina Young and Debbie Howard moved from San Diego to open CKO Kickboxing in Amherst. They both struggled with medical problems and extra weight until kickboxing changed their lives.

“I was just determined to get the weight off so I did, I lost all the weight, didn’t have any back problems anymore, chest pains went away. I’ve lost probably 40 pounds,” said Debbie Howard, CKO Kickboxing co-owner.

“‘I’ve lost over 50 pounds, I started CKO in San Diego and I was 204 pounds right now I’m 159 pounds. So that’s a testament in itself and I’ve kept the weight off,” said Young.

And now if they’re not teaching a class, they’re taking a class.

“I just love hitting a bag so jab crawls, upper cut, I love it all,” said Howard.

Though it certainly takes dedication to get moving at 6 am in the morning, “It’s probably the best calorie burn that I’ve gotten in a really long time.It’s always different, it keeps you energized,” said Lori Angiel of Williamsville.

“Every muscle. Lots of side to side moves, all the things that we don’t do everyday. Everyday life we work like this, and this gets us all over the place,” said Francie Marzec of Amherst.

“It’s like a community, there’s no judgement here everyone is motivating and encouraging everyone,” said Young.

For more information about CKO Kickboxing go to https://www.ckokickboxing.com/buffalo.html