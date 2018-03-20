Artpark announces bands for season-ending concert

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Artpark announced their season-closing concert lineup on Tuesday morning.

On August 28, Boy George and Culture Club, The B-52s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey will perform at the venue as part of Tuesdays in the Park.

Tickets for the concert go on sale March 23 at 10 a.m.

They can be bought at tickets.com, artpark.net, in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or by calling 1-888-223-6000.

Advance General Admission – Lawn – $17 (Carry-in chairs permitted)

General Admission – Bowl – $37 (Carry-in chairs permitted, exclusive bar)

Front of Stage – $77 (Standing room only)

Reserved seating – $77 (Numbered chairs provided)

Gates for the 6 p.m. show open at 5 p.m.