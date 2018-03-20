Assistant District Attorneys to form relationships with schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney, John Flynn, announced his plan to pair an assistant DA with each school district in the county. Flynn made this announcement at a school safety seminar at the University at Buffalo.

According to the DA, dozens of ADAs will be assigned to a district and will work with school resource officers, principals, and other leaders in the districts, forging relationships with students.

“My ADA will work with the SROs, representatives in districts to ensure that no threat goes unchecked,” said Flynn. “Each one of those threats needs to be investigated thoroughly.”

Flynn believes this partnership will make it easier for schools to obtain warrants to check students cell phones, interview witnesses and, ultimately, bridge the gap between law officials and the classroom.