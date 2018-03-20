BPD shares preliminary information about body cameras

Related Coverage Some Buffalo police officers now wearing body cameras

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two days into a body camera pilot program, Buffalo Police Department officials say they’re dealing with a few growing pains. The program launched Sunday afternoon.

Under the pilot, 26 evening shift officers in Buffalo’s B police district are testing the cameras, according to Captain Jeff Rinaldo. 16 of them received the technology over the weekend. They deployed during Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Over the next four months, two different cameras will be used.

“We just started looking at some of the video,” Rinaldo explained. “It is extremely high quality video and audio. It definitely worked.”

But, as Rinaldo later said, there have been a few issues.

“The problem that we’re finding,” he described, “it came true Saturday night in the training, was where this thing gets mounted.

“You have to be creative in how you exactly attach it to an officer’s uniform.”

At the end of the testing phase, Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood will decide whether or not the department will purchase cameras for the entire patrol division, which Rinaldo says includes more than 500 officers.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen said he is already in favor of doing that.

But, police union officials are still looking for some answers, specifically on how the video would be stored, and the cost of doing so. At the end of each shift, officers wearing the cameras will dock the technology. The footage is automatically uploaded to a cloud.

“To store the footage and to separate things that are evidentiary from standard footage costs millions of dollars,” Buffalo Police Benevolent Association 1st Vice President Erin McCarthy told News 4 Monday. “That gets passed on to the taxpayer. It’s a concern on our end because it would impact our negotiations.”

Rinaldo says officials are currently learning about those costs.

“We found out that there’s going to be an incurred cost at every single district station house for front-end equipment, as well as paying for extra data plans that we currently don’t need,” he said.

Rinaldo estimated storage costs could amount to as much as $1.5 million each year.