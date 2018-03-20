‘Homer Simpson’ pulled over by UK police

MILTON KEYNES (KRON) — Police in the English town of Milton Keynes received an outlandish form of identification from a driver during a traffic stop.

When a TVP Roads officer pulled the driver over, she was handed an ID with cartoon character Homer Simpson as the name and photo.

He had even penned “H. Simpson” for the signature.

The driver’s car was taken away by police.

He was reportedly cited for having no insurance, and of course, an improper license.

Authorities had some fun with the situation on Twitter:

Earlier this week, @tvprp's PC Phillips stopped a car in Milton Keynes. When she tried to identify the driver's ID, she found the below… The driver's car was seized and he was reported for driving with no insurance and driving without a proper licence. D'oh! ‍🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1IFWvJzyvH — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) March 15, 2018