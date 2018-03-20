Local expert weighs in on safety concerns after recent package explosions in Texas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The package bombings in Texas have left people and package delivery services on high alert. The most recent explosion happened at a FedEx facility near San Antonio early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement agencies have a warning for people across the country.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating yet another package bomb in Texas. Austin police say the bombs have been sophisticated. The first few were left on people’s doorsteps, but Tuesday, a package exploded at a FedEx sorting center near San Antonio hurting one employee.

“You can go on the internet now and look up anything you want how to make a particular devices, where to purchase them, how to package them, so it’s a problem for law enforcement across the country,” said Kevin Lyons, acting Special Agent in Charge at the FBI Buffalo field office.

Lyons says they have two special agent bomb technicians who regularly train with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police. He says they respond to several calls about suspicious packages.

“It could be packages, suspicious packages coming to people’s houses, it could be backpacks left at the airport or just on the street corner, in office buildings,” said Lyons.

He says with the recent threats happening across the country, people are being more vigilant.

No matter what, each call is investigated as a serious threat.

“We get a number of tips not just some bomb related matters but a number of other issues that are hoaxes and it takes a number of man hours and investigative resources to get to the bottom of the issue,” said Lyons.

After the recent package explosions in Texas, Lyons says people need to know what to look for.

“If you receive something unexpected and it doesn’t look right, for example it’s bulky, leaking, doesn’t have a return address on it, just leave it there,” said Lyons.

He says if you see something suspicious, always say something.

“If you see something that doesn’t look right, the first thing you should do is call 911,” said Lyons.

Lyons says if you receive or see a suspicious package, don’t touch or open it. He says look for certain indicators such as a strange odor or wires, excessive tape or string. He says immediately call 9-1-1 or the Buffalo FBI office.