Local group hopes to help fill gap in shortage of skilled construction workers

It’s a problem affecting Western New York and the country: the lack of skilled workers in construction is a real threat to local employers, not to mention homeowners in need of having something fixed or built. But a local non-profit is trying to help.

Today, in Orchard Park, Be your Own Hero put together a job fair, to allow employers the chance to talk to young people who may be interested in construction. It was the first meeting like this. Be your Own Hero is a non-profit based in Williamsville that connect education to employment.

“So many employers were coming to us saying all of our students were taking a college and university track, and ‘what about us, what about the skill trades? What about manufacturing?'” said Joan Graci, Be your Own Hero’s executive director. “There’s a multitude of jobs that highschoolers are unaware of.”

“I love building things with my hands, making things,” said student, Casey Burnett.

Burnett told News 4 he wants to go into the construction field after graduation, but didn’t really know where to start, until this job fair. Burnett, along with hundreds of other students got the chance to learn more about what jobs are even out there.

“We have a situation where people don’t want work with their hands anymore,” said David Modrzynski, the senior project manager with Allied Mechanical. “That’s what we’re trying to find… we’re trying to let them know there are other options out there.”

“A lot of our really skilled guys are starting to retire, so there is a need for those younger guys to get in and start learning,” said Chelsea Solina, with Brawdy Construction.

Burnett told News 4 he was really excited about the people he met today. He said, when he graduates in June, there’s a good chance he gets a job thanks to this event.

“I’m really thankful for my teacher giving me this opportunity, because I was struggling trying to find something like this… and here I am, I found it,” he said.