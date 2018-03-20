Names of priests accused of sexual abuse in Diocese of Buffalo revealed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the names of 13 priests accused of sexual abuse in the Diocese of Buffalo were revealed last week, the rest of the local priests accused of this have been identified.

Previously, just 13 priests were identified as having been accused of sexual abuse:

On Tuesday morning, the full list of priests accused since 1950 was released. Here are their names:

  • John R. Aurelio  (2009)
  • Donald W. Becker
  • David M. Bialkowski
  • Robert J. Biesinger  (2012)
  • James H. Cotter  (1991)
  • Donald S. Fafinski
  • Douglas F. Faraci
  • Fred G. Fingerle  (2002)
  • Michael R. Freeman  (2010)
  • Joseph P. Friel  (1995)
  • Mark M. Friel
  • Thomas G. Gresock
  • John P. Hajduk
  • Michael J. Harrington  (1989)
  • Brian M. Hatrick
  • James F. Hayes (1988)
  • Louis J. Hendricks (1990)
  • J. Grant Higgins  (2016)
  • Francis T. Hogan  (2010)
  • Fred D. Ingalls
  • Florian A. Jasinski (1983)
  • Gerald C. Jasinski
  • Richard P. Judd (1988)
  • Timothy J. Kelley
  • Thomas L. Kemp
  • Richard J. Keppeler (2011)
  • John D. Lewandowski (1982)
  • Bernard M. Mach  (2004)
  • Loville N. Martlock (2014)
  • Thomas J. McCarthy
  • Basil A. Ormsby (1997)
  • Norbert F. Orsolits
  • Martin L. Pavlock
  • Roy K. Ronald (2013)
  • Joseph E. Schieder (1996)
  • Gerard A. Smyczynski (1999)
  • James A. Spielman
  • Chester S. Stachewicz
  • Edward J. Walker  (2002)
  • William G. Ward (2008)
  • William F. J. White  (2016)
  • Robert W. Wood

More than half of the priests are dead. Those who died have the year of their death next to their name.

