Names of priests accused of sexual abuse in Diocese of Buffalo revealed

Related Coverage Names of 13 priests accused of sexual abuse in Diocese of Buffalo revealed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the names of 13 priests accused of sexual abuse in the Diocese of Buffalo were revealed last week, the rest of the local priests accused of this have been identified.

Previously, just 13 priests were identified as having been accused of sexual abuse:

More information on those priests can be found here.

On Tuesday morning, the full list of priests accused since 1950 was released. Here are their names:

John R. Aurelio (2009)

Donald W. Becker

David M. Bialkowski

Robert J. Biesinger (2012)

James H. Cotter (1991)

Donald S. Fafinski

Douglas F. Faraci

Fred G. Fingerle (2002)

Michael R. Freeman (2010)

Joseph P. Friel (1995)

Mark M. Friel

Thomas G. Gresock

John P. Hajduk

Michael J. Harrington (1989)

Brian M. Hatrick

James F. Hayes (1988)

Louis J. Hendricks (1990)

J. Grant Higgins (2016)

Francis T. Hogan (2010)

Fred D. Ingalls

Florian A. Jasinski (1983)

Gerald C. Jasinski

Richard P. Judd (1988)

Timothy J. Kelley

Thomas L. Kemp

Richard J. Keppeler (2011)

John D. Lewandowski (1982)

Bernard M. Mach (2004)

Loville N. Martlock (2014)

Thomas J. McCarthy

Basil A. Ormsby (1997)

Norbert F. Orsolits

Martin L. Pavlock

Roy K. Ronald (2013)

Joseph E. Schieder (1996)

Gerard A. Smyczynski (1999)

James A. Spielman

Chester S. Stachewicz

Edward J. Walker (2002)

William G. Ward (2008)

William F. J. White (2016)

Robert W. Wood

More than half of the priests are dead. Those who died have the year of their death next to their name.