Ohio man, 18, charged with assaulting federal officer at the Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An 18-year-old Ohio man has been charged with assaulting a federal officer at the Peace Bridge.

Michael White II, 18, of Canton, was charged by criminal complaint with assaulting a federal officer.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, White had been on board a charter bus attempting to make entry into the U.S. from Canada on March 15. During a routine inspections, Customs and Border Protection officers asked the occupants of the bus to exit the bus and enter the customs office.

After White exited the bus, he walked directly into a CBP officer who gave a lawful command for White to stop.

White ignored the command and attempted to walk past the officer. At that point, the officer raised his arm to his side in order to stop the defendant from walking past him. White then pushed the officer’s arm out of the way. The officer attempted to restrain the defendant by grabbing his sweatshirt and pushing White up against the door. The defendant then swung his right arm in an attempt forcibly to strike the officer, his fist, however, missed the officer and White was restrained.

If convicted, White faces a maximum of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.