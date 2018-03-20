Ohio man, 18, charged with assaulting federal officer at the Peace Bridge

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An 18-year-old Ohio man has been charged with assaulting a federal officer at the Peace Bridge.

Michael White II, 18, of Canton, was charged by criminal complaint with assaulting a federal officer.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, White had been on board a charter bus attempting to make entry into the U.S. from Canada on March 15. During a routine inspections, Customs and Border Protection officers asked the occupants of the bus to exit the bus and enter the customs office.

After White exited the bus, he walked directly into a CBP officer who gave a lawful command for White to stop.

White ignored the command and attempted to walk past the officer. At that point, the officer raised his arm to his side in order to stop the defendant from walking past him. White then pushed the officer’s arm out of the way. The officer attempted to restrain the defendant by grabbing his sweatshirt and pushing White up against the door. The defendant then swung his right arm in an attempt forcibly to strike the officer, his fist, however, missed the officer and White was restrained.

If convicted, White faces a maximum of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s