Ohio might soon have an official state dog. 12 other states already do

Rezabek said his bill has been well received and the American Kennel Club has contacted him to say they support it.

“We hope that [the bill] will be moving forward,” he said.

If so, Ohio will be in good company. Other states that have state dogs:

Alaska: Alaskan Malamute

Delaware: Golden retriever

Louisiana: Catahoula leopard dog

Maryland: Chesapeake Bay retrievers

Massachusetts: Boston terrier

New Hampshire: Chinook

North Carolina: Plott hound

Pennsylvania: Great Dane

South Carolina: Boykin spaniel

Texas: Blue Lacy

Virginia: American foxhound

Wisconsin: American water spaniel

In addition, two states — New York and Georgia — list any working canine and adoptable dog as their official state dog.

House Bill 539, which was proposed last week, is set for sponsor testimony Tuesday.