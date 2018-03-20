Package explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio

(CNN) – Authorities are looking at a package that exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx sorting center near San Antonio and a parcel discovered at a location near Austin to see whether they are connected to four bombings in the Texas capital, a federal official with knowledge of the investigation said.

Tuesday’s blast, which officials said injured one FedEx worker in Schertz, Texas, came as four explosions, two of them deadly, have rattled Austin, about an hour’s drive to the northeast, since March 2.

The latest developments, including the revelation of the second package and hundreds more reports of dubious parcels, added to the anxiety that one official described as “absolute panic.”

There was confusion about the second package. Earlier, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said there was a second suspicious package at the Schertz facility.

The federal official clarified with CNN that the second package being discussed was discovered at a sorting facility near the Austin airport and not in Schertz.

A FedEx spokesman said of the person who sent the package that exploded, “The individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured and turned over to law enforcement.” FedEx didn’t say where the package was when it was secured. The company also gave law enforcement “extensive evidence related to these packages and the individual that shipped them collected from our advanced technology security systems,” Jim McCluskey added in a statement.