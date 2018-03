(CBS NEWS) — A package sent to Austin, Texas blew up early Tuesday at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, northeast of San Antonio, authorities said. One female employee is said to have suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The FBI tells CBS News multiple FBI agents and local law enforcement are on the scene.

The agency couldn’t confirm reports that the package may have contained nails and shrapnel.

The FBI says it’s “more than possible” the blast is linked to the recent ones in Austin.