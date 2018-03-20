Pediatricians issue plan to end gun violence against children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several doctors gathered at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo Tuesday morning to discuss gun violence against children. The group is calling on elected officials to take action.

The panel discussion was held in light of recent shootings, including the mass killing of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. in February.

“It’s in response to the school shootings that are happening on a daily basis,” said Dr. Stephen Turkovich, the Chief Medical Officer at Oishei. “Unfortunately, I just have learned there was potentially another one today in Maryland at a high school.”

Law enforcement officials there say two students were shot in a school hallway in Great Mills, Md. Tuesday morning. The accused shooter later died, according to authorities.

In Buffalo, Dr. Turkovich was joined by Erie County Health Commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein, and some of his colleagues at the hospital to address the issue, which they say they see too often.

“We have seen it,” said Dr. Kathryn Bass, Oishei’s medical director for trauma. “We continue to see it. Unfortunately, we have not made a big impact on it.”

“There is one patient that comes to mind,” Dr. Turkovich explained. “A young man who was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time. I was fortunate to care for him as he was on his road to recovery. Watching him learn how to talk again, how to communicate, how to walk again, and how to move again is a challenging uphill battle.”

According to the doctors, 1,300 children die from gun violence each year.

The pediatricians are calling for more access to mental health services for children and families, funding for gun violence prevention research, and stronger laws to keep children safe. Specifically, they are calling for a ban on assault weapons and safe firearm storage laws.

The doctors are also looking for ways to get to the people who cause gun violence.

“There’s a lot of risk factors that go into violence,” said Dr. Beth Smith, the Chief of Service for Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. “One of them I think is really important is personal history of violence, children with histories of abuse, children with histories of neglect, and children that have witnessed violence in their own homes.”

On Saturday, the doctors will join together in Niagara Square for the “March for our Lives”. Similar demonstrations will be taking place nationwide.