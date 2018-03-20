Seminar speakers learn about Maryland shooting while presenting on school safety

Deputies and federal agents converge on Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting, Tuesday morning, March 20, 2018 in Great Mills, Md. The shooting left three people injured including the shooter. Authorities said the situation is "contained." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michele Gay walked off the stage at the University of Buffalo to find her phone filled with messages from people reaching out, notifying her about a school shooting.

“It’s always devastating,” said Gay.

This one in particular made her pause for a moment longer though — she is from Maryland and her two children are attending high school there. She’s also worked closely with this high school through her organization, Safe and Sound Schools.

The organization’s mission is to empower communities to provide safer schools.

“We all can agree on school safety. It’s what we want.”

Gay conceptualized the idea following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. It was a day which changed her life forever. It was the day her daughter, Josephine, 7, died.

“Her life here was love, light, joy. She was the glue which kept our family together.”

Gay is participating in this seminar at the university, addressing educators, school counselors, resource officers about providing safer learning environments. She says working together is necessary.

“This is how we make progress. We do it together. It’s hard work.”

Whenever Gay hears about another shooting, she takes a moment; when the shock subsides, she gets back to work.

“The work can’t stop. We have to dig deeper and buckle down and work harder, together.”

 

