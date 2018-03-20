Suspected cocaine dealer with criminal history arrested after raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspected cocaine dealer with a criminal history was arrested after a raid at a Hickory St. housing complex.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Buffalo Narcotics Unit to execute the search on Monday afternoon.

During the search, authorities say they found more than half an ounce of cocaine, scales, baggies and a loaded semi-automatic pistol with three high-capacity magazines.

Following the raid, Edwin Colon, 24, was charged with multiple felonies related to gun and drug possession. He was also charged with two separate counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Colon, who has previously been convicted of multiple gun possession charges, was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment in Buffalo City Court.