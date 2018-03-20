Tonawanda woman scammed out of $900

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police say a 66-year-old woman was scammed out of $900.

According to police, the woman received a text from what appeared to be a friend she knew on Facebook. The message told her to text a Connecticut area code regarding a grant program.

Following this, police say the woman received a message saying she was the winner of a $150,000 government grant fund. She was then instructed to buy nine $100 iTunes cards and then send back photos of the cards and the PIN numbers, police say.

After doing this, police say the woman was told she needed to buy an additional $2,200 in cards to “pay the tax.”

When the woman went to Walmart to buy them, staff there advised that she was probably the victim of a scam.

The victim then reported the scam.

According to police, the Facebook account of the victim’s friend had been hacked, and the message was indeed part of a scam. The message was sent by an unknown person.

