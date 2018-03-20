Voters approve $17.6 capital project for Silver Creek School District

By Published:

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Voters in the Silver Creek School District okayed a $17.6 million capital project Tuesday night.

Voters approved the project 287 to 85.

The project includes planned maintenance across the district’s buildings and campus, focusing on energy, efficiency, technology, health and safety.

Major components of the project include a 6-classroom addition at the elementary school, an expanded security and new communications system, transportation facility addition, a complete overhaul of the Nurse’s Office and Special Education Office, a new nature trail, improved accessibility and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance both indoors and outdoors, as well as more parking spots.

The district’s next step is to submit the plan to the New York State Dept. of Education in Fall 2018.

Assuming the department approves the project, construction will start in summer 2019 and continue into the 2020-2021 academic year.

