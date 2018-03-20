WATCH: Good Samaritans save driver from burning car

(Video: Westtown-East Goshen Police Department)

WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police released dash cam video on Monday of the daring rescue of a driver injured in a Pennsylvania car crash.

In the video provided by the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department, the good Samaritans could be seen pulling the victim out from under the burning car.

It all started last Wednesday afternoon when a driver smashed into several parked cars in the Saints Simon and Jude Schools parking lot.

The individual had been trapped underneath his vehicle that was on fire. School faculty members were able to use numerous fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading until the driver could be extricated from beneath the vehicle.

Officials say they hope to identify who helped at the scene in order to recognize them for their heroic efforts.