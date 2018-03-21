After bond, more money asked for in order to open Orchard Park community center

The town of Orchard Park is looking to raise money for a new, multi-generational community center coming to California Road. The center will be nearly 70,000 sq. ft. and is expected to open in the fall of 2019. It will be built in Brush Mountain Park.

A $16 million bond was passed back in 2016 to build the facility, but more money is needed before it opens.

“A lot of the money from the fundraising will be earmarked toward furnishing, and putting a lot of the things needed inside the building,” said Orchard Park Town Supervisor Pat Keem.

Keem tells News 4 there’s nothing like this facility in all of Erie County. The building will include a multi-purpose room for dancing and yoga; a fitness classroom area; an activities room with ping pong, pool tables and more; a childcare area; a large multi-purpose room for seniors, but could also be rented out for gatherings, even weddings; an arts and craft room; a teaching kitchen; a gym for basketball, volleyball and pickle ball; and more.

“Everyone in the community will be able to use this,” Keem said. “It’s going to serve a lot of people.”

The current senior center on Linwood Avenue in Orchard Park will move to the new center, as well as the recreation department administration offices.

“There’s no room to really play, it’s sad,” said Keem, referencing the current senior center.

Fliers were sent out to Orchard Park residents asking for additional donations to get the building open next fall. Keem says depending on how much is raised, some money from this fundraiser could go toward a second phase of the project.

“There’s a second phase to the project too, which would be a huge field house, there’s an indoor pool, and a splash pad,” he said.

That second phase is another $16 million. It would once again go up for a vote once the time comes for it.

And Keem believes once this building goes up, it will be one more reason people stay in, and enjoy the Town of Orchard Park

“So many kids would go to college and then they’d move out of the area,” he said. “So we want to keep making Orchard Park a great community, so that they stay here once they get out of school.”