Bishop responds to criticism after naming former priests accused of child sex abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- It’s a club Gary Astridge never wanted to be a part of.

“I guess [there were ] many psychological reasons as a little boy for me not saying anything to anyone when this all happened to me, but I can’t stay quiet anymore,” he told News 4.

Decades after he says he was molested by a Buffalo priest, Astridge is speaking out.

“When you look at pictures of me as a little boy, it’s just like oh my God how could someone do that?”

The priest Astridge claims abused him died several years ago.

MORE | Buffalo Diocese releases names of 42 former priests accused of child sex abuse

Tuesday, Bishop Richard Malone released the names of 42 former priests accused of child sex abuse.

More than half of the former priests on the list have died.

“The first thing we wanted to do was to get the names out. It was the right thing to do, I believe that,” said Bishop Malone.

One day after that list was published, advocates for survivors are demanding more answers.

“This Church, this organization across the street is sitting there, using all kinds of machinations to make sure that their protecting their assets, not their children,” said former priest turned advocate, Dr. Robert Hoatson. Hoatson founded Road to Recovery, a support organization or survivors of priest sex abuse.

“Yes we’re happy that 42 priests names were released. but we asked for the names and the files,” Hoatson said.

That’s not something the Bishop will do.

“We never release any personnel file for any reason. Because those are confidential files that pertain to the life and ministry of an individual and it’s no one’s business,” said Malone.

The Bishop told News 4 he will consider releasing some new information, like the number of suspected victims.

He said frankly that could take some time, because he doesn’t know how many there are.

“We’re still working on that. I am not at all opposed to releasing the number of the victims, it’s just we have to be very, very careful. The reason these things take time is I have a responsibility to do this work meticulously you know, and make sure the information we give is not incorrect.”