YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – The U..S. Coast Guard recovered the body of an unknown white male from the lower Niagara River Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen called around 1:13 p.m. to report a possible body along the coastline of a residence in the area of 135 Main Street in Youngstown.

The body was secured by the county coroner.

The Niagara County Sheriff”s Criminal Investigation bureau is investigating.