Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers coming to Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another Tuesday in the Park concert was announced on Wednesday morning.
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers and The Wood Brothers will play at Artpark on June 19.
Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Here are the prices:
- Advance General Admission (Carry-in chairs permitted) – $12
- Front of Stage (Standing room only) – $27
- Reserved Seating (Numbered chairs provided) – $27
They can be bought at tickets.com, artpark.net, in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or by calling 1-888-223-6000.
Gates for the show open at 5 p.m.