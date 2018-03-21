Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers coming to Artpark

By Published:
(Bruce Hornsby)

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another Tuesday in the Park concert was announced on Wednesday morning.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers and The Wood Brothers will play at Artpark on June 19.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Here are the prices:

  • Advance General Admission (Carry-in chairs permitted) – $12
  • Front of Stage (Standing room only) – $27
  • Reserved Seating (Numbered chairs provided) – $27

They can be bought at tickets.com, artpark.net, in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or by calling 1-888-223-6000.

Gates for the show open at 5 p.m.

