Buffalo man facing attempted murder charges for attack on chocolate shop worker headed to grand jury

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The case against a Buffalo man accused of attacking an employee at a Buffalo chocolate shop is heading to a grand jury.

John Jaycox, 49, is charged with attempted murder.

Police say Jaycox went into the “Choco-Logo” March 15 and beat the shop’s owner, who was working at the time.

Police say he slammed her into the ground, beat her with his hands, feet, and a chair, and bit her before stealing money from the register.

Jaycox had just been released from prison in January for a 1996 robbery.

