Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug charges in multi-million dollar drug conspiracy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to drug charges in a multi-million dollar heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl conspiracy.

Maulana Lucas, 43, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to onspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine, and 400 grams or more of fentanyl in U.S. District Court.

According to the assistant U.S. attorneys handling the case, between Jan. 2013 and Sept. 2015, Lucas and his girlfriend formed a relationship with co-defendant Darryl Williams to assist Williams with receiving drug shipments from California. They also helped to distribute the drugs and collect proceeds from WNY and other places.

Lucas helped to collect about $19,000 in drug proceeds from WNY alone, prosecutors say.

In May 2014, Lucas met with another co-defendant, Sonia Hernandez, to receive kilograms of cocaine on Williams’ orders.

Lucas received 29 pallets of illegal drugs from July 2014 to March 2015. Each contained a mixture of 30 to 50 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, or fentanyl.

The drugs were then distributed in WNY and other cities and states.

Lucas helped to break down the pallets and collect proceeds. The drugs were shipped, disguised as microwaves or furniture, unloaded at a local warehouse. He also directed his girlfriend to store kilograms of drugs in her bedroom. Buffalo Police seized 22 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, and eight kilograms of fentanyl in the girlfriend’s apartment.

Lucas was arrested in Aug. 2016 with 16 other defendants. To date, two have been convicted.

Lucas faces a minimum of 20 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $20 million fine when he’s sentenced June 25.

