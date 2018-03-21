Buffalo men plead guilty to criminal weapon charges following July search warrant execution on West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Buffalo men have pleaded guilty to felony gun charges following a search warrant execution at a West Avenue home last summer.

Andre Davis, 26, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second degree criminal possession of a weapon in Erie County Court.

Davis’ co-defendant David Douglas, 19, of Buffalo, also pleaded guilty to second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In July 2017, Buffalo Police Department narcotics officers executed a search warrant at a West Avenue house in the City of Buffalo.

Both Davis and Douglas were present at the time.

Police recovered 114 bags of heroin and fentanyl, packaged for sale, from Davis’ pocket. Officer also found two loaded, semi-automatic pistols located near them.

Davis faces a maximum of 24 years in prison when he is sentenced on Thursday.

Douglas faces a maximum of 12 years.