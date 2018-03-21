Delaware North hosting job fair this weekend

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Delaware North is hosting a job fair on Friday and Saturday.

The company is the retail, food and drink provider for Niagara Falls State Park. The seasonal positions they are looking to fill are full-time and part-time.

Positions include supervisors, cashiers, cooks, servers, bartenders, warehouse workers and more. Applicants must be able to work nights and weekends.

Anyone interested in a job can go to the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute at 28 Old Falls St. in Niagara Falls. Here are the times:

Friday – 4-7 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Call (716) 278-0337 or visit this site for more information.