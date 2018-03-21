DOT to replace two bridges on I-290 in Town of Tonawanda

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A multi-million dollar bridge replacement project will start this summer on two busy bridges in the Town of Tonawanda.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) is replacing two bridges on I-290 this summer and next summer. This is between the exits for Colvin Blvd. and Delaware Ave.

Crews will tackle the eastbound bridge this construction season and replace the westbound one next year.

During construction, the on-ramp from Colvin Blvd. to I-290 WB will be closed.

The DOT is hosting a community open house on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Brighton Volunteer Fire Company. Staff will be there to answer questions about any closures, and how traffic will be affected.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s