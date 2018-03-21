DOT to replace two bridges on I-290 in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A multi-million dollar bridge replacement project will start this summer on two busy bridges in the Town of Tonawanda.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) is replacing two bridges on I-290 this summer and next summer. This is between the exits for Colvin Blvd. and Delaware Ave.

Crews will tackle the eastbound bridge this construction season and replace the westbound one next year.

During construction, the on-ramp from Colvin Blvd. to I-290 WB will be closed.

The DOT is hosting a community open house on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Brighton Volunteer Fire Company. Staff will be there to answer questions about any closures, and how traffic will be affected.