Elmwood Avenue to add Rick James sign and musical tribute wall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Heard at weddings, parties, and your car radio. Super freak is an iconic song that topped the charts in the 80’s. That’s only one of the tunes legendary singer Rick James performed.

Rick James was born and raised right here in Buffalo. Now, a special tribute, a neon sign, is being planned on the Elmwood strip in his honor.

Thomas Mooney is the creative director who dreamed up the idea of the sign. Mooney said, “Buffalo’s musical heritage has never really been celebrated in any meaningful way. So we thought the entire area could be this concept of bringing Buffalo’s musical heritage to life.”

The sign is hoped to bring attention to the public parking garage on Elmwood Avenue all while taking you back on a journey to the 80’s. Mooney wants to add many artists and musicians that represent Buffalo. He said, “We started kind of naming bands from Harold Arlen to the Goo Goo Dolls to Rick James and thinking about where we could feature those artists in the space and it kind of just fell into place. The whole concept with the turn table and the equalizer and the receiver and the cassette deck wall.”

The idea has been met with mainly positive reaction from locals after three public sessions were held at Thin Man Brewery. That being said, it has left some wondering why Rick James when he faced so much controversy throughout his life? Mooney had this to say. “We recognize he is a very controversial figure at the same time his musical talent is undisputed. And Buffalonians love to promote their Buffalonians.”

Mooney says featuring Rick James is not set in stone and should be up for public debate. He doesn’t want the controversy to take away from his main goal which is to celebrate Buffalo’s musical history in an inclusive fashion.

The musical display is still in the planning and approval phase but once it becomes official, Mooney estimates it will take 3-4 months to get it up and ready for viewing.