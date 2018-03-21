Judge refuses to toss charges facing ex-NY Assembly speaker

The Associated Press Published:
Sheldon Silver
Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver arrives to a courthouse in New York, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has refused to toss out the charges facing New York’s former assembly speaker.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni on Tuesday rejected a variety of reasons that lawyers for Sheldon Silver say the indictment should be thrown out and no retrial should occur.

The 74-year-old Democrat is scheduled to go on trial on April 16. In July, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned his 2015 conviction and 12-year prison sentence.

The appeals court said the judge must instruct the jury differently after the Supreme Court narrowed public corruption law when it reversed the conviction of former Republican Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

Prosecutors say Silver earned $5 million illegally, in part through bribes. Defense lawyers say he acted honorably and within the rules politicians follow.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s