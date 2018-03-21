CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Liberty Cab driver robbed at gunpoint

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The owner of Liberty Cab Company says one of his drivers was robbed at gunpoint late Friday night.

It happened near Military Road and Austin, shortly after a female driver picked up a male passenger.

According to the police report, the passenger held a gun to the driver’s head and told her to “Pull over, pull over, pull over. Give me everything.”

Video released by Liberty Cab shows the man pointing the gun in the driver’s face and also pressing it against her side. The video later shows the driver handing over cash, before the suspect gets out of the vehicle.

Bill Yuhnke, the owner of Liberty Cab, said the robber got away with the cab driver’s wallet and cash. A company tablet was also stolen, according to the police report.

Buffalo Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Yuhnke says Liberty Cab installed cameras in every taxi cab about three months ago for insurance purposes. He says driver safety is the number on priority for his company.

The driver is okay, but is shaken up and has not yet returned to work, Yuhnke said.

According to the police report, the driver described the suspect as a light-skinned black man who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

The driver told police the robber got out of the taxi at Amherst Street and Tonawanda Street.

Anyone with information should call or text the Buffalo Police tip line at (716) 847-2255.