Man struck by gunfire Norway Park and Dodge Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man was struck by gunfire near Norway Park and Dodge Street around 4:50 p.m.
He was taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle.
Police say the injuries appear serious in nature.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man was struck by gunfire near Norway Park and Dodge Street around 4:50 p.m.
He was taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle.
Police say the injuries appear serious in nature.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement