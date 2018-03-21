Mark Alnutt named UB Athletic Director

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mark Alnutt was named UB’s next athletic director.

A native of Kansas City, Alnutt comes to Buffalo from the University of Memphis, where he most recently served as deputy director of athletics.

“We are so excited to have Mark join our UB family. His time in NCAA athletics has been defined by his leadership and vision. We believe that he possesses exactly the qualities needed to elevate UB Athletics to our next tier of excellence,” UB President Satish Tripathi said.

Alnutt is also a former Division I football player at the University of Missouri with nearly 18 years of professional experience in NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics, UB says.

“I’m extremely honored to be named director of athletics at the University at Buffalo,” Alnutt said.

He will start his new job in Buffalo on April 11, taking over for Allen Greene, who left Buffalo for Auburn University in January.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s