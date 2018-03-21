Mark Alnutt named UB Athletic Director

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mark Alnutt was named UB’s next athletic director.

A native of Kansas City, Alnutt comes to Buffalo from the University of Memphis, where he most recently served as deputy director of athletics.

“We are so excited to have Mark join our UB family. His time in NCAA athletics has been defined by his leadership and vision. We believe that he possesses exactly the qualities needed to elevate UB Athletics to our next tier of excellence,” UB President Satish Tripathi said.

Alnutt is also a former Division I football player at the University of Missouri with nearly 18 years of professional experience in NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics, UB says.

“I’m extremely honored to be named director of athletics at the University at Buffalo,” Alnutt said.

He will start his new job in Buffalo on April 11, taking over for Allen Greene, who left Buffalo for Auburn University in January.