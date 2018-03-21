More than a dozen vacant homes to be knocked down in Evans

The first home was demolished Wednesday morning.

EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several people in the Town of Evans received a pleasant surprise Wednesday morning. Crews demolished a long-time vacant home on Eden Evans Center Road.

“Happy dance. I’m doing an internal happy dance,” said Katie Guziec, who lives across the street. “I was like, ‘Oh my God! It’s happening!’”

Guziec moved in across the street about five years ago.

“It’s an eyesore,” she said. “We have relatives over for get-togethers. That’s the first thing you see when you look across the street from our house.”

The home is one of 13 that will be demolished in the town in the coming days.

“Now we have lots that we’ll recycle and get into builders hands,” said Evans Town Supervisor Mary Hosler. “We’ll get them into the hands of the next door neighbors where they can care for the lots.”

Hosler estimated the home demolished Wednesday had been vacant for decades.

Evans is no different from any other Western New York community, where several homes have gone dark. Many of them went vacant after foreclosure proceedings began.

“I’ve heard the frustration,” Hosler said. “We’re moving as fast as we can.”

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns is trying to convince families who are under the threat of foreclosure to stay in their homes. As part of his ALERT program, he lets each town supervisor, including Hosler, know when a foreclosure is filed.

Since Kearns took office at the beginning of 2018, he said about 500 lis pendens have been filed, beginning the foreclosure process. Kearns is preparing to expand the ALERT program.

“It will highlight and work with smaller municipalities,” he said. They’re the ones that have a difficult time because they have short staffing.”

Kearns added more details will soon follow.

