New York moms descend on State Capital to demand action on ‘Red Flag’ law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Moms from across the New York descended on the Capitol Wednesday to demand action on a bill that would take guns away from people who are a threat to themselves or others.

Lisa Good, a survivor of domestic abuse, says she has seen a cousin, ex-husband and more shot and killed, something she says could have been prevented if more gun legislation was in place.

“To be threatened with a gun, is not something any woman or man should have to live through,” says Good. “When a victim says she feels threatened and that her partner has access to weapons, that should be taken seriously.”

The Extreme Risk Protection bill would allow authorities to remove firearms from a person a court has determined to be a threat to themselves or others, including people at risk of committing suicide or involved in domestic violence cases.

The bill passed in the Assembly with bi-partisan support and is now waiting for a vote in the Republican controlled Senate.

“We have heard some words from our Republican colleagues,” said Senator Brian Kavanagh (D-New York City). “It is respectful of people’s constitutional rights and it is supported by the overwhelming majority of Republican voters.”

Senator Kavenaugh, one of the sponsors of the bill in the Senate, says he hopes that it will be included in the budget.

“We still have 900 people dying every year in New York from gun violence and that’s too many,” says Senator Kavenaugh. “So we think this is the thing we can do and the budget is what we are focusing on.”

Over a hundred moms from around New York including, Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo and more all made the trip Wednesday to the Capitol to meet with Senators and ask them to support this bill

We support the second amendment. We just want to make sure that guns don’t get in the hands of people who are dangerous,” said Tricia Pleau, a volunteer with the activist group Moms Demand Action.

Republicans in the Senate have previously voted against gun legislation bills, but did recently pass a package of school security bills.