Nichols School hosts Olympian Emily Pfalzer, class of 2011

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Emily Pfalzer has received a hero’s welcome around Western New York since she helped the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team win gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics last month. The welcome was especially warm at Nichols School, her alma mater, Wednesday.

“It’s really big because she’s such a big name in girls’ hockey and she’s such an inspiration to everyone on the Nichols team, so to meet her is really humbling,” said Nichols School 11th grader LeeAnn Wright, when asked about Pfalzer’s visit.

Wright and other members of Nichols School Girls Prep Hockey Team had the chance to talk with Pfalzer in the ice rink’s warm room early Wednesday morning.

Pfalzer told News 4 it was great to be back in the facility where she used to play.

“Nichols has been so supportive of me,” she said. “I’ve been skating on it right up until this year, so it felt like coming back home.”

Pfalzer graduated from Nichols School in 2011 before going on to play college hockey and for the Buffalo Beauts in the NWHL. She was captain of Beauts when the team won the Isobel Cup in 2017.

Most recently, of course, she played for the Team USA in the Winter Olympics in South Korea, winning gold in the finals against Canada.

Frank Sacheli, a former Nichols faculty member and Pfalzer’s former hockey coach, told News 4, as a Canadian, he had mixed feelings watching the game. His support for his former player, though, has never wavered.

“I’m just so proud of her,” Sacheli said during Pfalzer’s visit to Nichols Wednesday. “I can’t imagine anyone who’s worked that hard and is more deserving.”

Western New York has really been celebrating our local Olympic star since she won gold, with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown declaring March 18, 2018, Emily Pfalzer Day. She led the Buffalo St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Still, the invitation to meet with the young hockey players and middle schoolers at Nichols this week was a special opportunity.

“Nichols has done so much for me academically and athletically, so it was fun to give back and talk to the kids, and hopefully inspire them,” Pfalzer said.

As part of Pfalzer’s visit, she fielded several questions at the Middle School, talking about everything from what she ate at the Olympics to what she may someday do with her college degree in biology.

Students say they were grateful for the opportunity to meet her.

“I thought it was really cool. I also play hockey so it would be really cool to grow up and also accomplish that,” said Nichols 5th grader Cecelia Stewart.

“The medal was actually really heavy,” Stewart added.

Pfalzer allowed a lot of people to hold her medal Wednesday, including News 4’s Katie Alexander. https://twitter.com/KatieNews4/status/976461861414735873

What an amazing morning "at the office" for me! I had the chance to meet Olympian @EmilyPfalzer at @nicholsschool and even HOLD HER GOLD MEDAL! I am trying to look calm and cool in this picture, but in my head, I was saying "OMG! OMG! OMG!" #ZeroChill #ILoveMyJob @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/usXO4vhmxj — Katie Alexander (@KatieNews4) March 21, 2018

Pfalzer told the crowd at Nichols she’s been enjoying spending time with her friends and family since the Olympics, and says she’ll spend this coming weekend cheering on the Beauts as they play in the Isobel Cup finals again.