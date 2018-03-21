Police: Criminal investigation underway into Trevyan Rowe’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have launched a criminal investigation into the death of Trevyan Rowe.

In a statement, the Rochester Police Department says, in conjunction with Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, it began a criminal investigation into Rowe’s death on Friday, March 16.

Right now, officials say it’s not clear if any charges will be filed in the case. Police also didn’t disclose the focus of the investigation other than to say: “As with any investigation we will follow and explore all possible leads.”

Last week, the school district announced three teachers had marked Rowe as “present” on the day he disappeared, and a staff member had tried to alter the attendance records.

An attorney told Nexstar contributors WROC that altering those records could be a crime.

Monday, the attorney general announced it had launched an investigation into Rowe’s death as well.

