Police evacuate area near Austin bombing suspect’s home

Officials work at a blocked off area near where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP modified) — The SUV where the Austin bombing suspect blew himself up has been hauled away.

Crews loaded the red vehicle and two large white vans that apparently forced the SUV off the road onto flat-bed trucks which then drove away.

Bomb squads subsequently began checking the ground under where the vehicles had been parked.

Authorities say the 24-year-old suspect blew himself up as a SWAT team approached his SUV, which had been parked in a motel parking lot in the Austin suburb of Round Rock.

Investigators believe he made all four of the bombs that were planted around Austin this month and that killed two people and injured four others.

Pflugerville police began evacuating the area around the home of the suspect during Wednesday morning. Pflugerville police Cmdr. Keith Ritchie says the FBI told local police to evacuate the area late Wednesday morning.

An ATF vehicle could be seen arriving and officials were unloading an anti-blast robot.

