Recall: Kidde Smoke Alarms

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Kidde Company is recalling Dual Sensor smoke alarms.

The concern there is a risk the alarms will not alert consumers to a fire in their home.

The issue involves a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process that can cover one of the two sensors and compromise the ability to detect smoke.

The smoke alarms were sold from September 2016 through January 2018 for between 20 and 40 dollars at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, and other home and hardware stores as well as Amazon.com and other websites.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should remove the alarm and inspect it for the presence of a yellow cap.

But you should not attempt to take apart the alarm or remove the cap.

Immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm.

Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.