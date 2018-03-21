Recall: Kidde Smoke Alarms

WBRE Published:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) –  The Kidde Company is recalling Dual Sensor smoke alarms.

The concern there is a risk the alarms will not alert consumers to a fire in their home.

The issue involves a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process that can cover one of the two sensors and compromise the ability to detect smoke.

The smoke alarms were sold from September 2016 through January 2018 for between 20 and 40 dollars at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, and other home and hardware stores as well as Amazon.com and other websites.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should remove the alarm and inspect it for the presence of a yellow cap.

But you should not attempt to take apart the alarm or remove the cap.

Immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm.

Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or online at  www.kidde.com  and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s