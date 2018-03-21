Reports: Austin Bombing suspect is dead

FBI agents meet at the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonated this month in other parts of the city, killing two people and injuring two others. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The suspected Austin bomber is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 35, three law enforcement sources confirm to KXAN, WIVB’s sister station.

The shooting happened on Interstate 35 in Round Rock near Old Settlers Boulevard around 2 a.m.

A source says the bomber blew up a device during the incident.

Round Rock police say while northbound I-35 is open, Southbound I-35 will be closed for the next four to six hours due to the investigation.

RRPD says there is no immediate danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

