Sabres find a new low… again

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)- “It’s just unacceptable.” That’s how Sabres head coach Phil Housley described his team’s performance following Wednesday night’s 4-1 loss to Arizona.

Buffalo came into the game at the bottom of the NHL standings, one point behind the Coyotes, and that’s where they will stay. Housley was hoping for a better effort, “I’m telling the group that we have 10 periods left to play in this building [this season], that’s what’s the frustrating part, because it’s not the way we have played, it’s not the response we’re looking for. It’s disappointing.”

Jordan Nolan tied the game for the Sabres in the first period with his third goal of the season. The Coyotes would retake the lead 2-1 on Derek Stepan’s goal. Arizona scored the final three goals of the game.

Next up: Sabres vs Montreal on Friday night.

