Senators: Amtrak will rename train station after Louise Slaughter

Howard Thompson Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester train station will be renamed after Louise Slaughter, Senators Schumer and Gillibrand announced Wednesday morning.

Rep. Slaughter worked for years to get funding for the new station. The new name of the station will be the “Louise M. Slaughter Intermodal Station in Rochester.”

Last week, both senators and Governor Andrew Cuomo called for Amtrak to rename the station in the late congresswoman’s honor. Wednesday, the senators say Amtrak approved the name change.

“It’s wonderful news that Amtrak is renaming the Rochester train station after my dear friend and colleague Louise Slaughter,” said Senator Gillibrand in a statement. “Louise was one of the most effective members of Congress I’ve ever worked with, and bringing this station to Rochester was one of her proudest accomplishments. Now, whenever anyone rides the train across New York, Louise Slaughter and Rochester will be inseparable. That’s a fitting, meaningful tribute to one of the great public servants of our time, and I was very proud to support the effort to change this station’s name.”

Sen. Schumer adds, “Louise fought for years fighting to secure over $15 million in federal funding, so it was only logical and necessary for Amtrak to rename the train station after Louise, a legend in her own right and a fierce advocate for her constituents.”

Rep. Slaughter died last Friday after serving the Rochester area for decades.

