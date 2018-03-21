Seneca Nation takes issue with Allegheny River dumping plan

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Leaders of the Seneca Nation have big concerns about the future of the Allegheny River. It revolves around a plan to dump what some are calling “wastewater”.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection is currently considering the proposal. Epiphany Solar Water Systems, a company based in Pittsburgh, and the Coudersport Area Municipal Authority are applying for the dumping permits.

At issue is what happens to water pulled from the ground during the hydrofracking process. Epiphany wants to dump it into the Allegheny River near Coudersport.

The Seneca Nation President, Todd Gates, says he is worried about what that would do to the river, which then flows through Cattaraugus County.

Now, water that is fracked is trucked to disposal wells. Epiphany officials say that’s not an acceptable solution. They want to use C.A.M.A. to dump it into the river.

CEO Tom Joseph says the water is distilled first, and exceeds clean water requirements. But not everybody is convinced.

“What are they going to do with that radiation?” he asked. “We know it’s going to build up, maybe in low levels. But after a while, we have to contain it, store it, and dispose of it. There is no safe clean disposable way to get rid of radiation.”

“Some of these other points that they make are just false,” Joseph responded. “They’re not exaggerations of the truth. They’re not versions of the truth. They’re not matters of opinion. They’re just plain false. We will not be releasing dangerous wastewater into the river.”

William Krog, the chairman of C.A.M.A., said he is still deciding whether to see this project through. He wants to see more testing done first.

