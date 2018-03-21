SLA: 2 businesses sold alcohol to minor during sting operation

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) says two local business sold alcohol to a minor during an undercover sting operation.

On Sunday, a minor visited 27 different businesses, but most of them refused to sell them alcohol.

The minor was able to buy alcohol at Bill’s Food Mart at 32 Allen St. and Allentown Food Shoppe at 76 Elmwood Ave.

The businesses that refused to sell alcohol to the minor were restaurants, bars, convenience stores and liquor stores.

“Keeping alcohol out of the hands of underage youth is a top priority at the New York State Liquor Authority,” SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley said. “We are committed to working on the front lines with local law enforcement to ensure alcohol is sold and purchased responsibly by adults only.”

Those charged with selling alcohol to underage people can pay up to $10,000 per violation in penalties. Repeat offenders could also lose their liquor licenses.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s