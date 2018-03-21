SLA: 2 businesses sold alcohol to minor during sting operation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) says two local business sold alcohol to a minor during an undercover sting operation.

On Sunday, a minor visited 27 different businesses, but most of them refused to sell them alcohol.

The minor was able to buy alcohol at Bill’s Food Mart at 32 Allen St. and Allentown Food Shoppe at 76 Elmwood Ave.

The businesses that refused to sell alcohol to the minor were restaurants, bars, convenience stores and liquor stores.

“Keeping alcohol out of the hands of underage youth is a top priority at the New York State Liquor Authority,” SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley said. “We are committed to working on the front lines with local law enforcement to ensure alcohol is sold and purchased responsibly by adults only.”

Those charged with selling alcohol to underage people can pay up to $10,000 per violation in penalties. Repeat offenders could also lose their liquor licenses.