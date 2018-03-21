Three Florida residents arrested following pursuit in Arcade

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three Florida residents are facing charges after engaging Arcade Police in pursuit through the village and into the Town of Sardinia on Monday.

According to a police report, an Arcade Police officer attempted to stop the 2016 Hyundai SUV the three were traveling in around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Route 16 for a traffic violation. A pursuit ensued into Sardinia and onto Allen Road. During the pursuit, the officer learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Florida. The driver finally stopped on Allen Road near the intersection of Warner Gulf Road in Sardinia.

The three people in the vehicle were taken into custody. A loaded 9mm handgun was located in the vehicle.

Arrested were:

  • Janine Dacre, 18, of Zephyrillis, Fla. (driver)- fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, disobeying a traffic control device
  • Melanie Bartell, 19, of Land O’ Lakes, Fla. – fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Devante Gaston, 22, of Westley Chapel, Fla. –  fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon

All three suspects were arraigned and remanded to Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

More charges are pending.

Arcade Police were assisted by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

