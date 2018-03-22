Buffalo Police: Woman robbed by two suspects on East Ferry

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a robbery that happened Wednesday evening in the 300 block of East Ferry Street.

A woman told police that while she was sitting in her vehicle around 8:10 p.m., two suspects in black hoodies came up to her car, one on a bike and the other in another car.

The suspect on the bike displayed a gun and demanded she give them everything.

The suspect fled with the woman’s purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo Police Department at 716-847-2255.

 

