Buffalo Zoo to renovate reptile house

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is renovating their reptile house.

According to them, funding for the Donna M. Fernandes Amphibian and Reptile Center (A.R.C.) is complete and construction will soon begin.

The $3.7 million project started in 2015. The old reptile house, which was built in 1942, will be closed until the new project is finished.

“With its infrastructure and animal exhibits dating back to the 1940s, it is time for some much needed upgrades. Renovations will include a new roof, heating and ventilation systems, several new and renovated naturalistic exhibits, and interactive education elements,” the zoo says.

They say the project will allow them to continue conservation efforts involving animals like Puerto Rican crested toads, hellbenders and Panamanian golden frogs.

The zoo will hold a news conference on Friday morning to discuss the renovation.