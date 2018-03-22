Cheektowaga police capture suspected bank robber

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say they captured a bank robber on Wednesday afternoon.

Jorge Asencio, 40, was accused of stealing money from the M&T Bank at 3700 Union Rd. Authorities say the robbery happened shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Police say they were able to track Asencio down after receiving a description of him from witnesses.

According to them, he had stolen cash and an opened gravity knife in his possession.

In addition to being the suspect in this robbery, police believe Asencio committed armed robberies at the M&T Bank branch at the Thruway Plaza and the Boost Mobile store at 1526 Walden Ave. last month.